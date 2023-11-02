Tanzania, Germany Turns New Page

"We have had lengthy conversations and are now prepared to start talks to figure out how we can reach a consensus on what happened in the past, and how we proceed, and I know there are families who are still waiting for their loved ones' remains that are in German museums," President Samia stated.
We in Germany are ready to repatriate artefacts and human remains that are in German museums to Tanzania," he said. Today, President Steinmeier will travel to Songea District in Ruvuma Region to visit the Majimaji War Museum and the Majimaji Primary School, which are the only museums in Tanzania showing the great history of the Majimaji War in the liberation movement against German colonialism.
Tanzania and Germany have good diplomatic relations that have lasted for more than 60 years.
She further said that they discussed and underlined how crucial business and investment relationships are for promoting social and economic development. She also mentioned that at least 178-180 German projects are operating at different levels in Tanzania.
