Tanzania: Dar es Salaam, Berlin to Boost Ties

THE future prospects of economic and trade relation between Tanzania and Germany are set to hit new heights, with the visit into the country by the latter's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier starting today.

These visits are linked to the reform of Berlin's"Compact with Africa" initiative ahead of the November 20, 2023, meeting of African and G20 countries in Berlin. According to the statement, President Steinmeier will hold official talks with his counterpart, President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House in Dar es Salaam tomorrow. After the talks, both presidents will have the opportunity to brief journalists on the important issues reached during their talks.

On the same day, President Steinmeier is expected to meet and hold talks with young Tanzanian entrepreneurs (start-ups), who are involved in the innovation of new technology especially in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) sponsored by Germany. headtopics.com

"Tanzania and Germany have good diplomatic relations that have lasted for more than 60 years. These two countries have been collaborating on various strategic sectors, especially in trade and investment, water, health, gender equality, women's empowerment, biodiversity conservation, finance management, tourism, heritage and culture" read part of the ministry statement.

According to the TIC, Germany is among the ten leading countries for investment in the country, where until August 2023, 178 German projects worth 408.11 million US dollars were registered and generated about 16,121 employment opportunities.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com