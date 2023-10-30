A TOTAL of 759,573 registered candidates are expected to sit for Form Two National Assessment (FTNA) in mainland Tanzania today.

Dr Mohamed told reporters recently that some 1,382 Form Two candidates have special needs, of which, 683 have low vision, 82 vision impairment, 290 with hearing impairment, 309 with physical impairment and 18 with intellectual impairments.

In comparison to last year, Form Two candidates who sat for the national assessment were 690,341, which is an increase of 10 per cent. During the implementation of Second Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP-II), the government increased the number of secondary schools' classrooms from 115,665 in 2015 to 136,292 in 2020.Recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan assured that not a single student will miss an opportunity to join secondary school due to lack of classrooms. headtopics.com

In less than two years of President Samia in office, the government surpassed the target of constructing classrooms for secondary schools by 198 per cent.have been completed, including the distribution of relevant exams, answer booklets and all-important documents related to these exams to all regions and councils in mainland Tanzania.

Dr Mohamed also said that school owners and principals are not required in any way to interfere with the duties of invigilators throughout the exam period, adding that the council will not hesitate to cancel any examination centre that endangers the safety of national examinations. headtopics.com

"The council does not expect to see any student involved with fraudulent practices, and if any student is identified to commit fraud, his or her results will be cancelled according to examination regulations," he said.

