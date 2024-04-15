Talented Youngsters Shine in Bulls' Loss to Northampton Saints

There was a silver lining for the Bulls as a number of talented youngsters put their hands up in the loss to Northampton Saints .White has previously bemoaned the amount of top SA players playing in various leagues around the world, and again made mention to that fact after the Saints match, admitting that he hoped that they would return to play in SA in the near future.
White continued: “We also don’t have the luxury of signing Kiwis, Fijians or Tongans, that the European market has. “We are the only country that allows it. Because we’ve won the World Cup, it seems to be the model everyone wants to follow. I’m not so sure about that. Wearing my provincial hat, I’m not a convert of allowing people to play abroad and still play Test rugby for your country.
“A lot of Springbok players are playing abroad, in Japan, France, England, a lot of our seasoned provincial pro players are playing abroad as well. I said to Phil Dowson in the changing room just now, we’ve no right to come here and just expect to win a game.
Bulls Northampton Saints Talented Youngsters South African Players Jake White Franchise Coach
