Takealot refunds over 800 customers who backed the Boks

Takealot stays true to its promise following the historical Springboks victory this weekend. The eCommerce giant will refund over 800 customers who purchased their qualifying Samsung television sets during their #BacktheBucks promotion. The promotion ran between August and September 2023, promising to refund all customers if the Springboks won their 4th World Cup win.If you purchased a qualifying Samsung TV set, you can expect to receive your refund from Takealot soon.

Customers won’t have to take any steps as Takealot added that all refunds will be processed automatically. According to Takealot’s competition rules, customers will receive their refund either through their original payment method or through credit into their valid Takealot accounts. Refunds are not transferable or exchangeable. If you do not receive your refund, you can contact Takealot directly via their customer service channels.

