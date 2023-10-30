Takealot and Samsung cough up R10 million after Springboks win World Cup

Takealot and Samsung will pay over 800 shoppers roughly R10 million in refunds after the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC).promised buyers of five specific Samsung TV models a full refund if the Boks successfully defended their title as world champions in France.

Customers had five Samsung 4K TVs to choose from — one 43-inch, 50-inch, and 70-inch model and two 65-inch variants. These must have been ordered between 16 August 2023 and 9 September 2023 — a day after the 2023 RWC kicked off.

It initially allocated 737 units to the promotion, but added more after a surge in demand following the Springboks defeated New Zealand and Wales by significant margins in warm-up games ahead of the tournament. headtopics.com

After the Boks narrowly beat the All Blacks 12–11 in the final on Saturday, 28 October 2023, Takealot issued a statement confirming that it had paid 815 customers for their purchases of 867 qualifying TVs.The competition’s rules explain that the refunds can be used as credit on a Takealot account or refunded directly through the original payment method.that the total value of the refunds was about R10 million.

MyBroadband asked Takealot for more details about the value of the refunds, but it would not confirm the figures in the report. It should be noted that News24 is part of the Media24 group, which is owned by Naspers, the same company that owns Takealot. headtopics.com

This is the second time that Takealot has refunded customers for their Samsung TV purchases after the Springboks won the World Cup.a combined R4 million after the Springboks emerged victorious in the RWC in Japan.

