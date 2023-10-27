Take your pic: Our favourite reader photos

I took this photo at Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Gauteng. I was watching some ducks at Otter Bridge when the early morning peace was shattered by two male common moorhens – they apparently had a score to settle before breakfast.

Alta was in the right place at the right time to cash in. Her angle is perfect: The two males are photographed from the side, which makes it look like a boxing match. The female even seems to be the “referee” in the foreground.

In a situation like this, composition often takes a back seat – at least to start with. You’ll generally try to shoot with the fastest possible shutter speed and trust that autofocus will do the rest. Later, while editing, you can re-crop a photo to strengthen the composition. headtopics.com

We were heading back to the lodge after a game drive when I noticed this waterbuck cow and her calf posing in the late-afternoon sun. I decided to focus on the calf with a shallow depth of field (aperture f2.8), to make it stand out. Although the background was quite dark in the original photo, I made it almost completely black while editing later on my computer.It’s quite difficult to get a completely black background while shooting wildlife with the sun still up.

Lighting tweaks aside, the true strength of Jehan’s photo is in the composition. He knew that the smaller waterbuck in the background was the main attraction. By lining up the two antelope, he could use the outline of the one in the foreground – just the suggestion of a shape was enough – to frame the one in the background. The more you look at the out-of-focus waterbuck, the more you see. headtopics.com

Helgardt’s tight framing makes us look at the calf and nothing else. The leg of its mother to the left helps to create a natural frame, and it also creates an opening for the delicately curled trunk of the little one to rest. Perfect!I took this photo back in 2011, using my very first D-SLR camera. We were in the Kruger and waiting for animals to come and drink at our favourite waterhole, where the angle of light is perfect for late-afternoon photography.

