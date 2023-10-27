Take the work out of homework with our new educational platform

With Homework Handled your child will be able to access YOU's educational content at the click of a button. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

TEARS, tearing your hair out, all-out tantrums – doing homework can sometimes leave even the most patient of parents feeling frustrated. Kids are often bored by their schoolwork and parents either don’t have the time to help them search for credible information online or they don’t know what kind of information is right for the curriculum.

These are among the reasons why YOU's school project pages have been so popular for so long. Over the years many of our readers and their kids have used the information from our Young YOU section, which is carefully curated by education experts, to help get homework done.

