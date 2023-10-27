Take the stairs: It could lower your risk of heart disease

Taking the stairs may seem like a schlep, but we know by now that the little bit of cardio you get from it can make a big difference. Not only to your step count but to your heart health as well, a recent study found.

Shared on Atherosclerosis, the research team used data gathered from 458 860 adult participants from the UK Biobank. Results from the study showed that participants who climbed more than five flights of stairs a day (approximately 50 steps) showed a 20% lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

