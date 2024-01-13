Taiwan's ruling party candidate wins presidential election

Taiwan's ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te, branded a threat to peace by China, won the island's presidential election. Lai delivered an unprecedented third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after a raucous campaign in which he pitched himself as the defender of Taiwan's democratic way of life. Communist China claims democratic Taiwan as its own and says it will not rule out using force to bring about 'unification'. Lai had 40.

2 percent of the vote with ballots counted from 98 percent of polling stations





