Tableside at SA's most fascinating dinner

Noteworthy personalities, including authors, musicians, artists and business titans all heeded the call to"do dinner" and make connections.
After a successful first event in Tribeca, New York City, South Africa's most fascinating dinner event, titled Let's Do Dinner, gave Johannesburg's social scene a chance to show how it paints the town red.
In the week before the event, invitations went out to a select group of guests calling for a"Stylishly Stella" dress code requiring guests to come dressed to add a touch of sophistication and glamour to the evening. headtopics.com
Noteworthy personalities, from actors to book authors, musicians, artists, and business titans, answered the call and came dressed to the nines, ready to share a feast with others. The electronic string quartet, The Muses, kicked off the evening with a high-energy performance before leading into a spell-binding movement presentation by renowned ballerina and choreographer Kitty Phetla.
Musician and producer Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior (popularly known as JR) presented a personal set, engaging the audience with compelling stories behind his greatest hits, told through song. - supported by a guitarist, drummer, and pianist behind a white baby grand – then performed an intimate, unplugged selection from her repertoire. At the same time, ‘The Mentalist', Brendon Peel, had guests talking as he pushed the boundaries of illusion. headtopics.com