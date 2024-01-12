Synthesis Demonstrates Technical Prowess in Complex Migrations

Synthesis has demonstrated its technical prowess in complex migrations and commitment to optimizing operational efficiency and innovation. They have developed best practice frameworks and architecture patterns to expedite the process of migrating customers to the cloud. Obtaining the AWS Migration Competency requires expertise, experience, and validated use cases.





mybroadband » / 🏆 11. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AVEVA Demonstrates How Data Can Drive Sustainability at COP28AVEVA is showcasing how data can be used to accelerate sustainability in the industrial sector at COP28. The company is a gold sponsor of the International Chamber of Commerce pavilion and is highlighting the potential of digital solutions to reduce CO² emissions and improve efficiency.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Youth Unemployment and Tech Skills Shortage in South AfricaNew statistics reveal a high youth unemployment rate and a shortage of technical skills in South Africa. The lack of technical expertise is negatively impacting organizations, leading to struggles in meeting client needs, reduced innovation capacity, and loss of customers to competitors.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Economic Activity in South Africa Levels Off in Final Months of 2023After a stronger than expected first half of the year, economic activity measured in the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) levelled off in the final months of 2023. The November index reading reflected another disappointing month, moderating to the same level as a year ago. Economist Elize Kruger discusses the likelihood of heading towards a technical recession.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

AVEVA Demonstrates How Data Can Drive Sustainability at COP28AVEVA is showcasing how data can be used to accelerate sustainability in the industrial sector at COP28. The company is a gold sponsor of the International Chamber of Commerce pavilion and is highlighting the potential of digital solutions to reduce CO² emissions and improve efficiency.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Remembering Mbongeni Ngema: A Complex LegacyAfter the passing of South African musician, playwright, and choreographer Mbongeni Ngema, it is important to remember his complex legacy and not whitewash past events. Ngema was a legend known for his work reflecting the spirit of resistance during the liberation struggle.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »