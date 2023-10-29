Sygnia creates new fund for offshore-maxed SA investors

Regulations have long constrained the amount South Africans can take directly offshore and how much we can externalise inside our retirement and living annuities. Those constraints are about to get even tighter because of the JSE’s index harmonisation.

From a regulatory perspective, the fund is viewed as South African equities; therefore, there is no global limit for retirement or living annuities. This, in turn, enables South African investors to max out international revenue exposure well beyond the 45% global limit.

That’s because the harmonisation, which is expected to be finalised by March 2024, will effectively reduce the All Share Index’s foreign revenue exposure from around 65% to be in line with SWIX’s 50%. The process has been happening by stealth for nearly two years. BHP Group was reduced from 12% to 2% in March 2022, then Richemont was reduced from 20% to 3% in June 2023. headtopics.com

The new Sygnia Life Transnational Equity Fund has been designed to provide a much-needed alternative to the All Share and SWIX and, with 95% foreign revenue exposure, also gives investors the opportunity to radically increase offshore exposure.

While companies may be based in South Africa, they must have their majority share of revenue outside the country and are, therefore, not directly linked to domestic economic growth. Even so, investors can expect some short-term market fluctuations. However, this short-term volatility must be assessed against an estimated outperformance of 4.6% over the last five years (versus the Capped SWIX), making this new fund an excellent option for investors looking to maximise long-term offshore growth. headtopics.com

World Bank Africa recently revised South Africa’s GDP growth forecast to only 0.5% for 2023, while Fitch Ratings revised its forecast to zero real GDP growth. And in September, South Africa slipped even further down BankservAfrica’s Economic Transactions Index, which is typically a robust early economic scorecard for South Africa’s growth trends.

