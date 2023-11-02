Swiatek triumphs over Coco Gauff in WTA finals clash

“In the second set, obviously, it got more tight,” Swiatek said. “I was happy I stayed focused. I had plenty of chances in her first service games to break back, but I knew somehow I would use one of those chances.”

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 in a rematch of the Wimbledon final in the night’s other group-stage match.In windy conditions, Gauff hit only six winners compared to 31 unforced errors while Swiatek hit 11 winners, half her number of unforced errors.

Swiatek, a three-time Roland Garros champion and last year’s US Open winner, improved to 9-1 all-time against Gauff, whose only triumph in the rivalry came in August’s Cincinnati semi-finals ahead of her first major title at New York.

Gauff could not become the first teen to win multiple matches at a WTA Finals since Serbian Ana Ivanovic in 2007. Serving for the set, however, Gauff made four double faults in a row and was broken to 5-5, then broken again by Swiatek in the final game, netting a forehand volley on the final point.

