It was all smiles and celebrations for former Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United captain Frederic Nsabiyumva as he won the Swedish second division title over the weekend.

Nsabiyumva’s club Vasteras SK were confirmed as Superettan champions over on Sunday after a 2-1 victory over their nearest rivals GAIS.With that win, their nineteenth of the season, Vasteras moved to 63 points while GAIS remain on 54 with two games to play.

Nsabiyumva has started all 28 league matches and scored twice with another two assists playing as a central defender. The Burundian only joined the Swedish a year ago and last did duty on the domestic scene for Chippa United.Meanwhile, at the other end of the same league there remains worries for three former Kaizer Chiefs employees. headtopics.com

Yagan Sasman is in the mud with AFC Eskilstuna who now need to win their two remaining games and have other results swing their way to survive.Eskilstuna – who have 27 points and sit second from bottom – have not won a game since Sasman arrived with the 27-year-old having played thrice with one his appearances ending with a sending off. Then for Stuart Baxter and Cole Alexander, they are on 30 points and sitting in the last relegation play-offs position with Helsingborg IF.

