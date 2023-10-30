SVI launches advanced level B4 Armour for Toyota Land Cruiser 300

, leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, has launched an advanced new Level B4 discreet package for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 300, implementing enhanced measures to further minimise any potential ballistic gaps.

Offering upgraded 360-degree B4 protection against handguns (up to .44 Magnum), the Bashewa-based firm’s discreetly armoured J300-generation SUV represents the ideal anti-hijack solution.“Having taken delivery of one of the very first Land Cruiser 300s to enter the South African market back in 2021, our development process has been nothing short of rigorous.

What makes this latest advanced Level B4 concealed package different? Well, drawing on their vast experience developing bullet-resistant solutions for a wide variety of vehicles, SVI’s engineers extended the standard package to include overlaps around all door closures, the windscreen, the rear screen and all windows, further minimising any potential ballistic gaps. headtopics.com

In addition, while Kevlar – which is precisely cut and bonded to the large areas of sheet metal – is the lightweight composite armouring material of choice for such a package, SVI’s version also includes armoured-steel plates in various smaller, otherwise more vulnerable spots, such as the pillars.Offering comprehensive protection for the entire passenger cell – all the way to and including the tailgate – SVI’s B4-armoured Land Cruiser 300 remains a fully fledged seven-seater SUV.

Since the additional weight of the armouring components comes to only approximately 350 kg, the body-on-frame SUV does not require a suspension upgrade. Similarly, thanks to the minimal overall mass added by SVI’s advanced Level B4 package, the standard door hinges are likewise retained. headtopics.com