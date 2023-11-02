Suspended Rea Vaya buses return to service TODAY

“There has been a delay in the payment process and the City has since paid Piotrans by 31 October 2023. Services were expected to resume on Wednesday, 1 November 2023,” the City explained the issue. The City further said it regrets the disruption of services and continue to engage with the bus operating company for the services to return to normal.
“We will continue to provide regular feedback on services to passengers through the City’s internal communication platforms, Facebook and Twitter. The City apologises for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions of Rea Vaya Phase 1A services,” the City said.
Furthermore, the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transport System (BRT) boasts traffic-beating bus lanes and special enclosed bus stops with raised platforms and security staff. Modelled on similar systems in Latin America, the Rea Vaya was designed to link the City Centre with Sandton Central and Alexandra township. Currently, the bus runs between the City Centre and surrounds (including the main university campuses) to destinations in Soweto. Each station is decorated with a unique artwork relating to the area surrounding the station or referencing key moments in the city’s history and culture.
South Africa Headlines
