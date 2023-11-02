Suspended Rea Vaya buses return to service TODAY

“There has been a delay in the payment process and the City has since paid Piotrans by 31 October 2023. Services were expected to resume on Wednesday, 1 November 2023,” the City explained the issue. The City further said it regrets the disruption of services and continue to engage with the bus operating company for the services to return to normal.

“We will continue to provide regular feedback on services to passengers through the City’s internal communication platforms, Facebook and Twitter. The City apologises for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions of Rea Vaya Phase 1A services,” the City said.

Furthermore, the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transport System (BRT) boasts traffic-beating bus lanes and special enclosed bus stops with raised platforms and security staff. Modelled on similar systems in Latin America, the Rea Vaya was designed to link the City Centre with Sandton Central and Alexandra township. Currently, the bus runs between the City Centre and surrounds (including the main university campuses) to destinations in Soweto. Each station is decorated with a unique artwork relating to the area surrounding the station or referencing key moments in the city’s history and culture.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Some Rea Vaya bus services remain suspended in JohannesburgIn a statement, City of Johannesburg said Rea Vaya Phase 1A Services operated by Piotrans remains suspended until further notice.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Teacher suspended after shocking corporal punishment video goes viralThe South African government officially abolished corporal punishment in schools back in 1996 in alignment with the South African Schools Act.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

NEWS24: Fraud trial of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager set to continue next yearFraud trial of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager set to continue next year

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Suspended ANC councillor accused of child rape to remain behind barsSuspended ANC councillor accused of child rape to remain behind bars

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Who are the richest South Africans in the world today?Money makes money and these three South Africans have made a lot of it over the years. And by a lot, we mean a LOT!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: More disruptive SNOW expected TODAY in these partsThe SA weather Services warned that more disruptive SNOW is expected TODAY in these parts of South Africa. Here is the latest.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »