Suspended PIC COO faces police report after lifestyle audit reveals unexplained transfers

Forensic investigators appointed by the state-owned asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), have recommended reporting suspended chief operating officer Vuyani Hako to the police. This comes after a lifestyle audit, triggered by a whistle-blower report, uncovered “suspicious transactions”, with transfers exceeding R4.5-million into Hako’s home loan accounts.

Hako, who occupies the fourth most powerful position in the PIC, was placed under precautionary suspension in June 2022 after allegations of misconduct were made against him. He remains suspended 18 months later





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Impact of Post-Liberation Political Thought on the 2000s GenerationThe article discusses the impact of post-liberation political thought on the generation born in the 2000s, who have no experiential reference to the political events before and after 1990. It highlights the disfigured image of political liberation figures, particularly Nelson Mandela, presented to this generation through forensic rhetoric.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Western Cape Police Commissioner urges public to report corrupt copsAfter the arrest of a police constable on corruption charges, the Western Cape Police Commissioner calls on the public to report any corrupt police officers. The constable was arrested for allegedly accepting money to help a fraud suspect escape from custody.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Businesses Urged to Prioritize Sustainability as Global Emissions Targets Fall ShortThe Emissions Gap Report reveals that current global business targets will only cut emissions by 5-10% by 2030, falling short of the Paris Agreement goals. South Africa, a top greenhouse gas emitter, faces load-shedding and private industries are pressured to lower their carbon footprint.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Improvement in Audit Outcomes for National and Provincial GovernmentThe 2022/23 financial year saw the most significant improvement in audit outcomes over the four-year period, according to Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. The audit outcomes for national and provincial government for the 2022/23 financial year show an overall improvement, although weaknesses in reporting on financials were identified. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well-referenced and credible.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Upgrade Your Lifestyle with Top-Tier Product OffersThe company is offering top-tier product offers for customers to upgrade to cutting-edge technologies at the best prices. The Side by Side RS65 Refrigerator is a big fridge with bigger benefits, revolutionizing the way you store more with Samsung's SpaceMax™ technology.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »