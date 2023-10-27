Suspects arrested for possession of presumed stolen property and the misuse of government fleet cards

Four suspects are expected to make their court appearance in the Clanwilliam Regional court on Friday 10 November 2023 on charges of possession of government fleet cards as well as the misuse of government property amounting to the estimated value of R555 000.

Detectives attached to the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle Check point in Clanwilliam on Thursday, 20 October 2022, when they noticed a vehicle with four occupants who were extremely restless. When the members approached the occupants, they searched them and confiscated Government fleet cards which were found in their possession.

The investigating officer assigned to the case expanded his investigation by obtaining the necessary statements from fuel stations where the mentioned cards were used. The completed docket was then submitted to the office of the Senior Public Prosecutor in Clanwilliam on Wednesday, 25 October 2023, for consultation. The directive to charge the suspects on an additional charge of the misusing of Government fleet cards, was given. headtopics.com

The possibility of more arrests as investigations unfolds, are not excluded. We appeal to anyone with information of similar crime syndicates to please call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS App to submit a tip-off.

