Suspects Appear in Court for Gruesome Hand Hacking Case

Two suspects appeared in court for the gruesome case where the hands of Dumisani Mahlangu were hacked off. They face charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'We are still mourning', says Dr Michael Isabelle's family as murder suspects appear in court'We are still mourning', says Dr Michael Isabelle's family as murder suspects appear in court

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Two suspects to appear in court for 'express kidnapping' charge in Cape TownAuthorities have raised concern about 'express kidnappings', following the arrest of two people over the weekend.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Four suspects appear in court for alleged dealing in rhino hornSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Missing Joshlin Smith: Suspects who were taken in for questioning to appear in courtMissing Joshlin Smith: Suspects who were taken in for questioning to appear in court

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

AKA, Tibz murder suspects to appear in the Manzini Magistrate's Court - SABC NewsThe two men arrested in Eswatini for the alleged murders AKA and Tibz to appear in court.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

15 Suspects Arrested in Connection With University of Fort Hare Murders Appear in Court15 suspects arrested in connection with the murders of two University of Fort Hare staff members appeared in court after some were arrested over the Easter weekend.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »