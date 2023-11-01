Suspected Boko Haram kills at least 40 in Nigeria's Yobe state, police say

He said gunmen opened fire on villagers, killing at least 17 people and that on Tuesday a land mine exploded, killing at least 20 villagers who were returning from burying victims of the previous attack.

The Islamist group has been killing and abducting villagers in Borno state, a hotbed for militancy that has been the epicentre of a 14-year war on insurgency in Nigeria.Tinubu, preoccupied with the economy, has yet to disclose how he would tackle insurgency in the north and widespread insecurity in other parts of the country.

The Yobe community had been at peace for over a year before this attack, residents said. The last time a bomb exploded in Yobe state was in April 2022. Lawan Ahmed, a resident, told Reuters the militants shot at villagers sporadically from motorbikes, killing about 18 people on Monday.

Ahmed added that the same insurgents on Tuesday attempted to eliminate those who had gone to the burial on Monday, killing more than 20 people. Reporting by Lanre Ola and Ahmed Kingimi; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Franklin Paul, Jonathan Oatis and David GregorioThe Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee will discuss ratifying Sweden's NATO membership bid as part of its regular agenda as the issue was not so urgent for Ankara as for some other countries, its chair said on Wednesday.

South Africa Headlines Read more: REUTERSAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: $976m Startups Investments and Growing Tech Innovation in NigeriaIn spite of the country's struggling economy, the Nigerian startup ecosystem has remained a hub for innovation, a source of economic development, and an assurance of a better Nigeria. With over $967million investments already, the Nigerian startups have continuously attracting local and international investors to the country.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: The Fight Against Open Defecation - Can Nigeria Meet the 2025 Target?Blog - Editor's note: We are counting down to 2025 when Nigeria expects to end open defecation. Although significant progress has been made, much work still needs to be done. As Nigeria works to meet this goal, here are some suggestions for how the 'messy business' of open defecation can be eliminated in Nigeria.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: China, Nigeria Committed to Green, Low-Carbon DevtThe People's Republic of China and Nigeria have intensified effort in pursuing green and low-carbon development.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: dRPC, Align Release Report On Gender Norms, Narratives On Women Officials in Nigeria (Live Updates)The report addresses notable gaps in existing literature by focusing on women holding appointive and non-elective roles.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Can Nigeria's Community Vigilantes Combat Bandit Gangs?The lingering security problems in northern Nigeria have forced states in the region to think of community-based programs. This includes the recruitment of 2,400 youths in a vigilante initiative.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: Akpabio Expresses Hope of Nigeria Meeting Opec Crude Oil Quota SoonThe president of the Senate, Dr Godswill Akpabio, says with careful planning and execution, Nigeria can meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

Source: allafrica | Read more »