Surging falsehoods seek to dent Western aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking during the German-Ukrainian business forum in Berlin, on October 24, 2023. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFPFrom fake street art to doctored media reports demonizing President Volodymyr Zelensky, a torrent of online disinformation seeks to erode Western support that is crucial for Kyiv's war effort against

The wave of disinformation comes as Kyiv is scrambling to retain Western support -- while attention shifts to the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas – ahead of what is expected to be another winter bombing campaign by Russia.

"The main objective of Russia here is to put a wedge in Western societies, polarizing them and portraying the help for"These efforts are aimed at political elites and the general population, some of whom might not closely follow the war, making them more vulnerable" to the false narratives. headtopics.com

The manipulated clip was watermarked with the logo for Fox News Digital, but a network spokesperson told AFP that it had not posted any such footage. "There has been a visible growth of Russian propaganda in Europe" compared to the first few months of 2022, Ruslan Trad, a resident fellow for

Soon after last month's general election -- which Fico won on pledges to end assistance to Ukraine -- Slovakia accused Moscow of interfering in the vote by deliberately disseminating falsehoods. On Thursday, Washington announced a new $150 million military assistance package for Ukraine that includes artillery and small-arms ammunition as well as anti-tank weapons. headtopics.com

The European Union has also vowed steadfast support. Earlier this month, the European Parliament endorsed a proposal to provide an extra 50 billion euros ($53 billion) for Ukraine’s recovery.

