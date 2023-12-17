Supporting Bush Radio: Preserving a Historic Institution for Community Development

Bush Radio is a community radio station in Cape Town, South Africa, known for its commitment to community development and social justice. The challenges faced by Bush Radio highlight the ongoing struggles that independent community radio stations, especially as the pioneer in the sector, confront in maintaining their independence and viability.

Supporting Bush Radio is important for several reasons, rooted in its historical significance, its role in resisting apartheid, freeing the airwaves for community broadcasting and its ongoing commitment to community engagement, media development and training





