Support for Palestine shown through drumming at Wits University

Two hundred people gathered at the Wits University amphitheatre to beat drums in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand an end to the war between Israel and Hamas. As the world rallies behind Palestinian victims of the war on Gaza, social change organisations have showcased support for Palestine by drumming at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg this week.
Master drummers orchestrated the session where 200 people were beating drums for a recording of a short film clip to show support for Palestinian people who have lost loved ones and to call for an immediate ceasefire. Two hundred people gathered at the Wits University amphitheatre to beat drums in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand an end to the war between Israel and Hamas. The national organiser of the session, Bobby Rodwell from Mehlo-Maya (Eye to the Sun), an organisation that uses theatre for social change, said: “Over the years, we have used the drum for various political issues that we feel strongly about, certainly Palestine being one of them
