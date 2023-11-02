Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN) Cape Town

Provisioning of Storage & Servers according to guidelines with attention to detail and documentation. Installation and upgrade of HPE Server & SAN hardware & firmware with attention to detail and documentation.

Maintain and document all work performed as well as strict usage of the call logging systems to ensure open communication with the whole team. Willingness to be available and work after hours when necessary to minimize business downtime and resolve issues within maintenance window periods.Complete proactive reporting on infrastructure.Post-Matric IT qualification beneficial (National Diploma or Degree in IT).Experience configuring and maintaining HPE ML/DL servers, HPE BladeSystems & Synergy.Have a basic understanding of operating systems and networking.Valid Driver’s Licence and Own reliable vehicle.

