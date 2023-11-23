Supervisor Diagnosed with Cancer Finds Relief with Old Mutual Illness Insurance

In 2022, 50-year-old Aveen Dayaram, a supervisor from Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, received devastating news. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the body’s germ-fighting immune response. Aveen was worried about the financial and emotional burden his illness would bring to his family. As the breadwinner, he was concerned about covering their expenses, especially with a daughter still in school and a bond to pay.

Fortunately, Aveen had signed up for the Old Mutual Illness insurance a few months before his diagnosis. This insurance covers the financial effects of various diseases, including cancer, stroke, heart attack and many others





mailandguardian » / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Old Mutual Bula Tsela Retail Scheme (RF) Limited calls on applicants to pay off share instalments.Old Mutual Bula Tsela Retail Scheme (RF) Limited calls on applicants to pay off share instalments.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Old Mutual pumps liquidity into rand stablecoin ZARPOld Mutual Wealth and Inves Capital have announced they will be pumping liquidity into rand stablecoin ZARP.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Old Mutual primary health insurance a boost for SA workers and businessesOld Mutual Health Solutions Primary Care is bridging the gap in health and well-being for uninsured South African employees.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Weird News: Shocking as 53-year-old mother marries 22-year-old son (Video)Weird News Today brings you the most bizarre stories on the internet. These weird but true stories will have you questioning reality.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Attempted rape on a five-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman rapedWhen a mother ran to her daughter's aid, she was confronted with a disgusting and distressing sight.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Liberia: Police Should Arrest Electoral Supervisor Cece Munah NimelyNational Elections Commission electoral supervisor in Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County, Cece Munah Nimely, should be apprehended by now, for questioning in connection with a purported leaked audio making rounds in Monrovia that links her to making confession to ballot stuffing against Representative Bhofa Chambers during the 10 October...

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »