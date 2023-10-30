SuperSport United Star Walks Down The Aisle

SuperSport United's Jesse Donn made a commitment of a lifetime over the weekend as he got married to his long-term partner. Check it out!Matsatsantsa baller Jesse Donn got married on Saturday to Kelsey van der Merwe, with his former and current teammates in attendance.

The Ubuntu Football Academy alumni also had his youth football family at the wedding, which took place at a stunning church in Midrand.It was wedding bells in Gauteng for SuperSport United midfielder Jesse Donn on Saturday after he made the love of his life officially Mrs Donn.

The beautifully-dressed couple welcomed their friends, family and colleagues to celebrate their special union which took place at the Urban Life Church in Midrand. Jesse's former teammates Keenan Phillips (Moroka Swallows) and Luke Fleurs (Kaizer Chiefs) were in attendance along with Lyle Lakay, Selaelo Rasebotja and Kegan Johannes among other SuperSport United stars were there to support Donn.The 24-year-old also made sure his guests experienced the best possible Springboks watch party for his guests during the reception, as South Africa secured their fourth Rugby World Cup crown in a 12-11 win over the All Blacks in Paris, France. headtopics.com

