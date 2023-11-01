SuperSport Sink Galaxy To Close Gap On Sundowns

SuperSport United move two points behind DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after defeating TS Galaxy 3-2 on Wednesday evening.Both sides came into the clash on the back of victories, with SuperSport thrashing Royal AM while the Rockets overcame Sekhukhune United on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors got off to the perfect start when Lyle Lakay opened his account for the campaign with a well-taken free-kick after five minutes. Galaxy were only behind for two minutes when they were awarded a penalty, which Higor Vidal calmly dispatched for his second goal across all competitions this campaign.

It got better for Sead Ramovic's charges, who took the lead just before the 20-minute mark, with Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela opening his account for the season. However, the pendulum swung in favour of the Pretoria outfit as Lakay brough his side back on level terms with his second goal of the match, doubling his entire goal-tally from last campaign.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt responded with a couple changes after the break as Keagan Johannes made way for the experienced Siyanda Xulu while Thalente Mbatha replaced Terrence Dzvukamanja in the attack.

The Rockets responded with a double change of their own as Siphiwe Mahlangu and Kamogelo Sebelebele made way for Thabang Rakwena and Samir Nurkovic, who scored against Sekhukhune over the weekend. With 14 minutes to play, SuperSport restored their lead with last week's match-winner Grobler netting his sixth league goal of the season to seal maximum points for the visitors.

