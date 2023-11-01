Sundowns, Wydad establishes narrow leads in the AFL semi-finals

A snap long-range shot by Thapelo Maseko on 52 minutes that took goalkeeper Mohamed el Shenawy by surprise brought Sundowns victory over Al Ahly of Egypt in Pretoria. The return matches in the inaugural edition are scheduled for Rades and Cairo on Wednesday, with everything to play for as the four teams chase a four million dollar first prize.Unlike Europe, who scrapped the away-goal rule in club competitions from the 2021-2022 season, Africa continues to use it, adding to the intrigue ahead of the return matches.

Poor control robbed captain Themba Zwane of a close-range shooting chance, and El Shenawy made a spectacular one-hand save to push away a Maseko header. Both coaches were relatively satisfied after the latest episode in one of the great recent African club rivalries. “It is half-time, and we are leading. I am happy with that situation,” said Rulani Mokwena ofAhly coach Marcel Koller said: “Sundowns’ goal came from our mistake, and I thought we should have had a penalty. We can overturn the deficit in Cairo.”

But the veteran shot-stopper appeared to be distracted by an inrushing Moroccan when Boussefiane curled the ball into the six-yard box, and Wydad were ahead.

