The Brazilians beat Al-Ahly 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon to put them in a good position going to the second leg in Cairo on Wednesday.

That record, however, is why this slender win isn't a major advantage as Al-Ahly destroys teams when they come up against them in Egypt. This win by Sundowns, via Thapelo Maseko's goal, continued an interesting trend of the Egyptians who have now travelled to South Africa 15 times and have never won a contest here. The catch with that statistic is that as the only time they were outplayed in their own backyard – with Orlando Pirates' 3-0 win in the group stage of the 2013 CAF Champions League.

For Sundowns to reach the final, they must try to beat Al-Ahly in Cairo on Wednesday (kick-off is at 20:00 SA time) because going there for a draw would be suicidal. There were no handbags and confrontations, as is the case when Sundowns play other North African teams. This was just two African powerhouses slugging it out for the honor of a new trophy they both want to be the first to get their hands on. headtopics.com

The Palestinian flags were a powerful political statement, especially with leagues in various countries, including the Premier Soccer League, clamping down on political statements made on football pitches.

