Sundowns looking to ‘kill’ the game at home against Al-Ahly

The teams will contest the tie over two legs with the winner set to play in the final against Wydad or Esperance.Three things to look out for in SA football this weekend

The two teams will contest the tie over two legs with the winner set to play in the final against either Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca or Esperance of Tunisia who will clash in the other semi-final. “We’re definitely going to try to do our best and get a positive result because we know going away is never easy especially in Egypt,” said the versatile Kekana who can play at centre-back or as a full-back.

“As much as those things (hostility) don’t bother us as individuals and as a team, we know there are certain influences on the day that we don’t have control of. So when we play Ahly here at home, we want to get a positive result so that we at least put one foot forward going into the second leg.” headtopics.com

“We understand the hurt that comes with just falling short, especially in big competitions,” he concluded.

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena Turns to God for AFL Semi-Final Match With Al-AhlyMamelodi Sundowns' coach Rulani Mokwena prayed to God to heal Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro so they can play duirng their semi-final clash with Al-Ahly. Read more ⮕

Egypt legend: Sundowns fans are more worried than Al Ahly fansEgypt legend: Sundowns fans are more worried than Al Ahly fans Read more ⮕

Rewind: How Ahly's Last Visit To Sundowns WentRewind: How Ahly's Last Visit To Sundowns Went Read more ⮕

Al Ahly Confirm Blow Ahead Of Sundowns AFL ClashAl Ahly Confirm Blow Ahead Of Sundowns AFL Clash Read more ⮕

Legend on why Sundowns is annoying to AhlyOne controversial Egyptian legend looks at why Mamelodi Sundowns should be annoying to the likes of Al Ahly ahead of the AFL clash. Read more ⮕

- CAF Announce New Date for Wydad, Enyimba Second Leg ClashThe change in date comes after Enyimba FC's travelling contingent was stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday. Read more ⮕