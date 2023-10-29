Sundowns edge past Al-Ahly in African derby at Loftus

Thapelo Maseko of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the African Football League 2023 match against Al Ahly at the Loftus Stadium, Pretoria on Sunday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)
Sundowns wasn’t short of any inspiration after the Springboks defended their Rugby World Cup title against New Zealand on Saturday. The Brazilians also had a special guest at their Chloorkop training ground on Friday, IBF junior flyweight world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga was brought in to motivate Rulani Mokwena’s charges ahead of the clash against the Red Devils.
The two teams were evenly matched in the first half and there was little in the way of goal-mouth action on both ends of the pitch. For all their ball possession in the opening 45 minutes, the Tshwane giants were perhaps slow in moving the ball around and never looked like troubling the visitors who kept their shape at the back.Aubrey Modiba came close to breaking the deadlock a minute after the restart. His long range effort missed the target by an inch with the diving El Shenawy well-beaten.