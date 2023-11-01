Sundowns edge out Ahly to reach inaugural AFL final

Ronwen Williams gave away but then saved a penalty as Sundowns made it into the African Football League final at the expense of Al Ahly. Picture: Mostafa Emira/BackpagePix. Mamelodi Sundowns reached the final of the inaugural African Football League following a hard-fought goalless draw against Al-Ahly in Cairo on Wednesday.

Rulani Mokwena’s charges won the two-legged tie 1-0 on aggregate to set up a clash against their nemesis Wydad Casablanca, who knocked them out of last season’s Caf Champions League in the semi finals.

The final will be played over two legs to determine who will pocket the mouth-watering $4-million (over R76-million). The first encounter will be staged on Sunday, before the return match on November 11.

Junior Mendieta was sent off with six minutes remaining for an over-the-top tackle but his teammates held on against the 11-time African champions. The first half belonged to the home team who were spurred on by their passionate fans, who came in numbers to create an electric atmosphere against their perennial rivals.Sundowns came into the game without influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who was serving a suspension after picking up two yellow cards already in the competition.

Mothobi Mvala, who was ironically returning from a suspension, was pushed into the middle of the park to fill the void left by the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season. Ronwen Williams produced a penalty save in the first-half to keep his side in the game after clattering into Percy Tau to give away the spot kick.

