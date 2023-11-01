Interestingly, the actress is the daughter of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi – and undoubtedly, the photo of her multi-millionaire husband has set social media abuzz.SUNDOWNS COACH’S DAUGHTER SHOWS OFF MULTI-MILLIONAIRE HUSBAND

However, in the backdrop of her newfound, she disappeared from the public spotlight, leaving many to guess about her whereabouts. In the backdrop of her disappearance, she pulled a shocker when she took to social media to confirm that she was off the market.

Her post left Mzansi trying to connect the dots about her husband, but she managed to keep him away from the spotlight. Barely a few months into her pregnancy, controversial blogger Musa Khawula revealed she was married to celebrated businessman and philanthropist Vusi Mqokiyana.Taking to Instagram stories, the bubbly actress shared a photo with her husband. However, she did not reveal the face of her husband.

She undoubtedly joins a host of A-listers who have kept their husbands away from the public spotlight, including Lerato Kganyago.OCCUPATION AND COMPANIES Asavela Mngqithi’s husband, Vusiya Mqokiyana, holds a B. Sc Civil Engineering degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He is the CEO/ Chairman ofUmpisi is a force to reckon with in the engineering sector and has scored several multi-million projects over the years. The group’s reputation has often been regarded as one of the best engineering companies in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa.

