Sundowns build slender semi-final lead at home

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena hopes to have Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro for the clash against Al Ahly. Image Source: (@MamelodiSundowns/Twitter)Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena hopes to have Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro for the clash against Al Ahly. Image Source: (@MamelodiSundowns/Twitter)semi-finals are balanced on a knife edge after Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco built 1-0 first-leg leads at home on Sunday.

Hicham Boussefiane was the match-winner in Casablanca against Esperance of Tunisia with his cross eluding goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia after 58 minutes and landing in the corner of the net. Unlike Europe, who scrapped the away-goal rule in club competitions from the 2021-2022 season, Africa continues to use it, adding to the intrigue ahead of the return matches.When Sundowns and Ahly clashed at the CAF Champions League group stage last March in Pretoria, the South Africans triumphed 5-2.

Poor control robbed captain Themba Zwane of a close-range shooting chance and El Shenawy made a spectacular one-hand save to push away a Maseko header. Both coaches were relatively satisfied after the latest episode in one of the great recent African club rivalries. headtopics.com

Ahly coach Marcel Koller said: “Sundowns’ goal came from our mistake and I thought we should have had a penalty. We can overturn the deficit in Cairo.”A passionate near-capacity crowd in a 60,000-seat Casablanca stadium saw Wydad dominate for long periods before deservedly breaking the deadlock.

But the veteran shot-stopper appeared to be distracted by an inrushing Moroccan when Boussefiane curled the ball into the six-yard box, and Wydad were ahead.

