Sundowns boss spills beans on relations with Komphela

Mokwena was speaking about the so-called beef between him and Komphela as Sundowns reached the semi-finals of the inaugural African Super League., Mokwena has since reached an impressive 70% win ratio out of 50 matches as they defeated Petro Luanda on Tuesday.The astute manager is now preparing to face Al Ahly in the semi-finals of the lucrative AFL this weekend at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“Well, I didn’t get to hear the voice note of that.

“So there is a great sense of pride, there is a great sense of appreciation towards him and what he did but for sure I know that he had his own ambitions of still remaining a head coach.”Furthermore, the 36-year-old former Orlando Pirates manager, Mokwena explains that he felt Komphela always had the thought of being a head coach. headtopics.com

“And within his own right, you see at work he’s doing at Moroka Swallows, it’s exceptional,” he adds.“Because in his own right, he believes that he’s a head coach and that’s why maybe even when he came it was difficult for, and out of even respect for that type of understanding for the club to turn him into an assistant coach because of his background and because the position he came from deserved a lot more respect in terms of the title and that he strongly felt like that.

“Fortunately the club gave great support because of the man that he is and the respect that the club gave him. “But I would also think that a man like Steve Komphela also understands that with the questions you put through me, that let’s go for an example to his stint as Kaizer Chiefs head coach in the beginning, you remember who his first assistant coach was?“I know that first season, if I’m not mistaken, it was John Paintsil and then he as the head coach changed assistant coaches to Patrick Mabedi – or Mabedi came after Doctor Khumalo. headtopics.com

“If he is to say that ‘coach Rulani did not want me as his assistant’, I would assume that he of the people who have been in the position of a head coach would understand why a head would be in liberty to choose his technical team.”

