Sundowns beat Al Ahly 1-nil in African Football League first leg semi - SABC News

Mamelodi Sundowns used their home ground advantage when they beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-nil in the first leg semi final of the Africa Football League in Pretoria earlier Sunday afternoon.

The only goal of the match was scored by Thapelo Maseko early in the second half. Sundowns will travel to Cairo with a one goal advantage. The second leg encounter will be played on Wednesday. Keeper Ronwen Williams nearly gifted Percy Tau a goal fifteen minutes from regulation time.

The hosts pushed forward for another goal in the closing stages of the match whilst substitute Bongani Zungu was denied by the uprifght late in injury time.

