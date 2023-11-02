Sundowns and Wydad advance to African Football League final

The showdown will be a repeat of a 2023 CAF Champions League semi-final, which the Casablanca club won on away goals after two draws. After a lengthy delay while Sundowns protested the decision, veteran Tunisian Ali Maaloul saw his low kick pushed away by the South African international shot-stopper.Williams was struggling with crosses, though, and when he dropped one, Mahmoud Kahraba almost netted for the Cairo Red Devils.Tau was unlucky when his fierce close-range shot rattled the crossbar, and the South African side were grateful to still be ahead on aggregate at the break.

The Argentine had been on the pitch just a few minutes when he was guilty of a studs-up tackle that caught Akram Tawfik just below the knee.Heated Ahly claims for an added-time penalty, when the handball offence was committed just outside the box, were waved away by the outstanding Senegalese referee after a VAR check.

He had the ball in the net again after 88 minutes, but VAR revealed that a teammate had strayed offside in the build-up and the goal was disallowed.

