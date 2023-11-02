Sundowns' AFL success to cause domestic fixture congestion

The PSL has fixtured them to travel to Durban next Wednesday to play AmaZulu, but that game is now hanging in doubt. This means the league match that The Brazilians were scheduled to play against TS Galaxy on November 12 will now be postponed.

After the FIFA week, Sundowns will get into action in the CAF Champions League group stages with games against FC Nouadhibou at home (November 24), TP Mazembe away (December 1), Pyramids at home (December 8), and Pyramids away (December 19).

After the November FIFA calendar week, five weeks will be available until the New Year for Sundowns to play four Champions League matches plus whatever else can be squeezed on the domestic scene.

