Sunday could be declared a public holiday if Springboks WIN

This comes after it received messages from South Africans worldwide about whether Ramaphosa would stick to his promise at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.

“The president has received a lot of messages in this regard via us and directly. South Africans from all walks of life have reached out to him. He said to me I must relay the fact that he’s considering the request.”

