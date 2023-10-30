Sudan: With RSF backers UAE absent at peace talks, hope is dim

Just days after the Sudanese army accepted an invitation to resume talks, brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, aimed at ending over six months of fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the RSF captured Nyala – the country’s second largest city.

Nyala is the capital of South Darfur state and is, for the RSF, a strategically important bridge to the Central African Republic (CAR), from which it receives much of its weaponry and reinforcements, reportedly supplied by Wagner mercenaries.

The seizure of Nyala is seen as a turning point by some, as it appears to put the RSF in a stronger negotiating position ahead of the Saudi-sponsored talks.The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF extends far beyond Sudan's borders. For Gulf superpowers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, the war is also seen as an opportunity to claim hegemonic power in the Middle East.

Amdjarass, the Chadian town just across the Sudanese border, is the base from which the UAE is running an operation supposedly to help Sudanese refugees.

Mass graves, razed villages, the rape of women and girls, millions displaced, people brutally massacred. One would be forgiven for thinking these atrocities refer to Darfur 20 years ago. But this is Sudan today, where genocide is happening again.While its name may have changed, the RSF's targets remain the same – the Masalit people.Since conflict between the Sudanese Army and the RSF broke out in April, RSF fighters have engaged in widespread attacks on the Masalit ethnic group.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported in July that “local people were forced to dispose of bodies in a mass grave, denying those killed a decent burial”.To date, at least 7000 people have been killed and over five million displaced – we are witnessing genocide in its purest form.While the African Union has said that it is committed to restoring peace and stability in Sudan, the body remains silent on the ethnic cleansing currently underway.