In West Kordofan, the army is preparing to secure the eastern part of the state after an attack by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) on Lagawa town.

"At 9:00 on nine this morning, the RSF began shelling again. This time, they targeted the Jebel Awlia market. Several missiles hit the place," a listener told Radio Dabanga. The Jebel Awlia Emergency Room yesterday accused the RSF of filling the southern neighbourhoods of Jebel Awlia with tear gas on Friday and Saturday.

The army reportedly repelled RSF attacks on the armoured vehicles department at the El Shajara military compound during the weekend. The source, who works for the Department of Accidents, Surgery and Operations at the El Wehda Hospital in Nyala South, told Radio Dabanga that 15 people were killed and 156 others were injured by the SAF-RSF battles for Nyala between September 29 and October 28. headtopics.com

Residents of the city however told Radio Dabanga that the mass exodus of residents from the northern parts of Nyala continues.Following an attack by the SPLM-N El Hilu on Lagawa town in the Nuba Mountains in West Kordofan on Tuesday, the SAF held a meeting with native administration* leaders in Babanousa on Saturday.

