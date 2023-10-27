Sudan: Army, Rapid Support Forces to Resume U.S.-Saudi Peace Talks

The General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) announced its agreement to reinitiate the negotiating process with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in response to a"generous invitation" from the two mediating countries, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United States of America, operating within

In a statement yesterday, the SAF spokesperson emphasised that resuming negotiations does not signify a halt in what he described as"the battle for dignity".

In a statement yesterday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) asserted their commitment to"heeding the request of Saudi Arabia and the United States to reinitiate diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war". "Today signifies a significant moment in this conflict as the RSF delegation has arrived in Jeddah, hopeful that their counterparts from SAF will approach the negotiations with sincerity, pragmatism, and a genuine desire to reach a substantive resolution to cease hostilities", the statement reads. headtopics.com

The RSF insists that the SAF and its former regime allies"must not be allowed to impose conditions during these negotiations or deceive the public regarding their commitment to maintaining security and stability".Malik Agar, Vice President of the Sovereignty Council and leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North faction (SPLM-N Agar), emphasised the importance of seeking peace through diplomacy rather than"resorting to the military option".

In an address during a meeting in Juba, he outlined a four-stage plan set by the government, which includes"separating the warring forces, humanitarian operations, resolving immediate war-related issues and merging the RSF into one army, and drafting a permanent Sudanese constitution". headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Sudan army delegation set to return to Saudi to complete talks with RSFSudan's army said on Wednesday it had accepted an invitation for a delegation to travel to the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah to complete negotiations with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after six months of war. Read more ⮕

Sudan army says to resume US and Saudi-led talks on ending warThe Sudanese army said Wednesday it has accepted an invitation to resume US- and Saudi-brokered talks aimed at ending more than six months of conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Read more ⮕

Sudan Cease-Fire Talks to Resume Thursday in Saudi ArabiaTalks between Sudan's warring factions will resume Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a focus on securing access for humanitarian aid to reach beleaguered civilians, according to senior U.S. State Department officials. Read more ⮕

Paramilitary RSF say they have seized Sudan's second cityThe paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that have been battling Sudan's army for control of the country said they had seized Nyala, its second largest city, on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Sudan conflict: RSF takes control of Nyala in DarfurThe paramilitary RSF seizes key trade hub Nyala from the army, despite the start of peace talks. Read more ⮕

Sudan: Deadly Attack On Central Darfur Camp As RSF Siege Enters Its Third WeekAt least two people have died in an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Hasahisa camp in Zalingei, Central Darfur. The RSF's continued shelling of the Sudanese army headquarters exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, which began with the RSF siege on October 4. Read more ⮕