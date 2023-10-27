Sudan: Army, Rapid Support Forces to Resume U.S.-Saudi Peace Talks

The General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) announced its agreement to reinitiate the negotiating process with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in response to a"generous invitation" from the two mediating countries, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United States of America, operating within
In a statement yesterday, the SAF spokesperson emphasised that resuming negotiations does not signify a halt in what he described as"the battle for dignity".
In a statement yesterday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) asserted their commitment to"heeding the request of Saudi Arabia and the United States to reinitiate diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war". "Today signifies a significant moment in this conflict as the RSF delegation has arrived in Jeddah, hopeful that their counterparts from SAF will approach the negotiations with sincerity, pragmatism, and a genuine desire to reach a substantive resolution to cease hostilities", the statement reads.
The RSF insists that the SAF and its former regime allies"must not be allowed to impose conditions during these negotiations or deceive the public regarding their commitment to maintaining security and stability".Malik Agar, Vice President of the Sovereignty Council and leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North faction (SPLM-N Agar), emphasised the importance of seeking peace through diplomacy rather than"resorting to the military option".
In an address during a meeting in Juba, he outlined a four-stage plan set by the government, which includes"separating the warring forces, humanitarian operations, resolving immediate war-related issues and merging the RSF into one army, and drafting a permanent Sudanese constitution".