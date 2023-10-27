Subscription plan promises boosted replies at X, formerly Twitter

The addition of a $16 per month susbscription tier at X, formerly known as Twitter, comes on the one year anniversary of Elon Musk buying the social media platform for $44 billion. Photo: JOEL SAGET / AFPX on Friday unveiled a $16-a-month subscription plan allowing users who pay more to get the biggest boost for their replies posted at the platform formerly known as

The plan builds on features offered in a Blue subscription plan costing $3 monthly and a Premium Plan priced at $8 monthly, according to X. The platform recently started charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines for basic features such as posting messages in a trial aimed at reducing spam.

In the days after his purchase, Musk quickly fired many Twitter executives and took the publicly traded company private. In the months following his takeover, Musk gutted content moderation, restored accounts of previously banned extremists, and allowed users to purchase account verification, helping them profit from viral -- but often inaccurate -- posts.Musk started charging for features once free at Twitter, such as blue tick marks originally intended as badges of authenticity, in an effort to headtopics.com

