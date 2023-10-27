Student success begins with wellness

Mental wellbeing enables students to cope with stress, realise their abilities, learn and work well, and ultimately contribute to their community

Randeria said that many South African students are the first in their families to do tertiary education. The family situation they come from has a deep impact on their studies: for instance, the family may be on social grants, there may be no running water in the house, or they may come from a single-parent or child-headed family. Some students are familiar with computers but many are not; if they come from informal settlements, they may have been exposed to crime, gangsterism and violence.

Sometimes a student finds their choice of study is not aligned with what she thought it was going to be. A huge stressor is when students are not familiar with technology, such as computers, which may lead to problems for even simple tasks like submitting assignments. The language barrier can also be a problem — lectures are usually done in English, and this may not be a student’s first language. headtopics.com

Ntando Mhlongo from the University of Johannesburg SRC was asked how students are coping. She said it was mainly black students who are not coping well because of their culture and background. Many suffer from poverty and do not have access to basic needs such as sanitary pads. The SRC is trying to draw the attention of the UJ administration to these issues, which affect students’ mental health.

Mhlongo said black students come from a background that has very limited understanding of mental health and the challenges that students face, such as “black tax”. These challenges are compounded if a student fails and then has to pay back money and is excluded from the university. Some students may use alcohol or substances to cope on a daily basis, but may not realise that is what they are doing, which is why educational platforms are extremely important. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: mailandguardian »

It is too painful to write about South AfricaAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

Downer says Zuma’s latest attack on him is a repeat of past onesAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

Douwe Egberts launches limited edition 400g jarAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

Technology is key to SME success, says Telkom BusinessAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

Listen carefully for the echoes of anti-SemitismAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

New poll predicts 45% support for the ANC in 2024 electionsAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕