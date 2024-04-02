Student awarded R120 000 bursary cheque

One student was awarded a R120 000 bursary cheque. The event, which was held in Venda, saw the top-performing 2023 matriculants from Vhuronga 2 Circuit being awarded with laptops, school uniforms, and bursaries. 'There are some people who have tried their best and it didn’t work out and that’s okay. Never see yourself as a failure. See yourself with the power, knowledge, and experience to make yourself better.

'As women in business, we have experienced failure so much in our lives that we know that the more you fail, the more you try hard,' she said. Businessman and NJM Foundation Founder Nyambeni Jones Maphalaphathwa highlighted the importance of giving back and also encouraged others to do the same. He added: 'There are a lot of issues within the community such as unemployment, sports equipment and facilities, poverty and, most importantly, educational support. A little goes a long way.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Easter weekend roads update: More than 1 000 arrested, over 900 000 fines issuedLaw enforcement officials stopped and checked thousands of vehicles since the start of the Easter holidays.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

SA Student Shows Glamorous & Grueling Life of Being a Civil Engineering Student in TikTok VideoA young South African civil engineering student shared a TikTok video showcasing the contrast between the glamorous and gritty aspects of her field.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Student accommodation crisis sees sales soar at The One – Stellenbosch’s premier private residenceThe One Stellenbosch is rapidly springing to life under the experienced eye of a consortium of some of South Africa’s most seasoned developers, together with the award-winning construction firm WBHO. The development is on track for delivery in December 2024 - ahead of the much anticipated 2025 academic year.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

One-on-one interview with EFF's Julius MalemaJulius Malema sat down with the Mail & Guardian’s Lizeka Tandwa for a one-on-one interview.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Springboks dominate Stormers team: One takes over captaincy, one returnsThe Stormers have selected several Springboks for their match against Edinburgh, with one Test star appointed as the new captain.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Heineken®, One of a Kind Beer Gets One of a Kind BottleThe Heineken® beer 'Star Bottle' is getting a facelift exclusively available on South African soil and involving the Brew a Better World initiative.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »