Striking Doctors in Nyanza Region Tell Governor Waiguru to Keep Off

Striking doctors in the Nyanza region have told the Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson Ann Waiguru to keep off their affairs and stop issuing threats to them. The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Western branch secretary Dr Sande Charo says the Kirinyaga Governor is biting too much to swallow. "I saw the Governor coming in for the dialogue with threats to the doctors meeting between the Union and the national government, she has no capacity," he said.

Last week, Waiguru told the striking doctors to halt the ongoing strike and resume work or face consequences. Charo says Waiguru has a bad record on how she has handled doctors in her county and has no right to meddle in the ongoing talks to end the strike.Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Tuesday at the start of a protest march by doctors drawn from the Nyanza region, Charo says Waiguri is on record not obeying court orders on matters concerning doctors in her count

