Strategies and pit windows: Here's when F1 drivers could pit during the Mexican GP

The Mexican Grand Prix will be run over 71 laps and could be completed on just one pitstop.The Mexican Grand Prix is run at an altitude of more than 2km above sea-level.front row ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, it is now a case of who will make their cars work over the next 71 laps.

However, according to Mario Isola, Pirelli's motorsport head, tyre degradation will not be as much of an issue. "The grip from the asphalt is also much less than average, as surface roughness is among the lowest of the entire calendar."

As such, drivers who start on the yellow-walled Medium tyre could see the pit window open between Laps 27 and 34, switching to the white-walled Hard tyre for the rest of the race. An unlikely strategy will be to start the race on the Hard tyre and run deep into the race. The pit window will open between Laps 50 and 56 as the final stint could be completed on the Soft tyre. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Mexican celebration as Día de los Muertos comes to Stanford for the first timeDía de los Muertos: Whether the Western Cape village is ready to party in honour of the dead is still being debated. Read more ⮕

Formula One 2023: What time do the lights go out at Mexican Grand Prix?The 2023 Formula One season now has 18 (of 22) races in the record books following the most recent United States Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Emergency crews respond to a fire above Geneva Drive in Camps BaySANParks' Table Mountain National Park NCC Environmental Services, along with Camps Bay CSI and local fire services, are currently responding to a fire above Geneva Drive in Camps Bay. Read more ⮕

Police urge fans to not drink and drive ahead of Rugby WC finalPolice have warned that they will be monitoring places of leisure such as fan parks and public gatherings throughout Saturday evening. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: MRHRC, Foundation Launch Campaign to End Maternal MortalityThe Maternal and Reproductive Health Research Collective (MRHRC) and Sterling One Foundation have announced the launch of a 30-day advocacy initiative to drive awareness on the issue of maternal health and eliminate maternal mortality for at least 5,000 women. Read more ⮕

Strategies and pit windows: Here's when F1 drivers could pit during the Mexican GPStrategies and pit windows: Here's when F1 drivers could pit during the Mexican GP Read more ⮕