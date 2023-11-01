HEAD TOPICS

Strandfontein Pavilion reopens with new facilities and aesthetic upgrades

The City of Cape Town has announced the completion of the long-awaited upgrade to the Fisherman's Lane precinct at Strandfontein Pavilion. The upgrade includes removing the damaged road and seawall, building a new access road to connect the parking areas and constructing new recreational facilities.

The upgrade includes removing the damaged road and seawall, building a new access road to connect the parking areas and constructing new recreational facilities. Some railings are still being installed along the timber boardwalk, and there are a few minor snags to work out. If everything goes as planned, all of this will be completed by 15 November 2023.

