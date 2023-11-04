Stormers suffer first defeat in Vodacom URC against Glasgow Warriors

The Stormers lost 20-9 at the Scotstoun Stadium, ending their unbeaten run in the 2023-24 Vodacom URC after impressive wins against the Lions and Scarlets. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored the visitors’ only points with three first-half penalties, as Glasgow capitalised on first-half yellow cards for Evan Roos and Joseph Dweba to build an 11-point lead at half time.

Despite a resilient response in the second half, the Capetonians couldn’t add more points and continued their disappointing record in the northern hemisphere.Speaking post-match from Scotland on Friday night, Dobson told reporters: “We had no ball possession in the first half, and ended it with 13 players. We produced an energised and physical performance, but it was poor discipline and set-piece work. “Energy-wise we were there. I told the team afterwards I cannot fault their energy. But I’m a little bit frustrated around the set-piece issues.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARUGBYMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Stormers rotate for first URC tour match in GlasgowThere are a number of changes to the Stormers team for the first game of their four-match United Rugby Championship tour.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Stormers want good start to URC tour, but Glasgow match is not ‘make or break’After two home wins first-up, the Stormers are now on the road and next face Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: URC Result: High flying Stormers grounded in GlasgowThe Stormers suffered their first defeat of the season as they lost to the Glasgow Warriors 20-9 in Glasgow on Friday night.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Roos at 7 for rejigged Stormers in GlasgowEvan Roos starts at blindside flanker in a much-changed DHL Stormers lineup to face the Glasgow Warriors in the Vodacom URC at the Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Stormers mix things up for Warriors match in GlasgowStormers coach John Dobson has made a number of changes to his team for the URC match against Glasgow Warriors on Friday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: High-flying Stormers grounded in GlasgowThe DHL Stormers saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end in a defeat to Glasgow Warriors on Friday night.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »