Stormers suffer first defeat in Vodacom URC against Glasgow Warriors

The Stormers lost 20-9 at the Scotstoun Stadium, ending their unbeaten run in the 2023-24 Vodacom URC after impressive wins against the Lions and Scarlets. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored the visitors’ only points with three first-half penalties, as Glasgow capitalised on first-half yellow cards for Evan Roos and Joseph Dweba to build an 11-point lead at half time.
Despite a resilient response in the second half, the Capetonians couldn’t add more points and continued their disappointing record in the northern hemisphere.Speaking post-match from Scotland on Friday night, Dobson told reporters: “We had no ball possession in the first half, and ended it with 13 players. We produced an energised and physical performance, but it was poor discipline and set-piece work. “Energy-wise we were there. I told the team afterwards I cannot fault their energy. But I’m a little bit frustrated around the set-piece issues.
South Africa Headlines
